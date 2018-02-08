Louis Vuitton Is Opening an ‘Ugly’ Shoe Pop-Up

The Louis Vuitton Archlight sneaker in all black, a Soho pop-up exclusive. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

We’ve officially reached peak ugly.

From Phoebe Philo’s fur-lined orthopedic-style shoes for Céline to Yeezy Wave Runners donned by celebrities including Kim Kardashian, the so-called “ugly” shoe continues to stand out in the fashion crowd, and we don’t expect the movement to go underground anytime soon.

Enter Louis Vuitton, the latest luxury label to get in on the trend. The French fashion house’s Archlight sneaker features a springy wave-shaped outsole with an oversized tongue and low-cut ankle that manages to look both like a throwback to the ’90s and a peek into the future.

The Louis Vuitton Archlight sneaker in white. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The shoe has become so much of an “it” girl favorite that the brand has decided to dedicate a pop-up shop exclusively for the Archlight starting Feb. 9 at its Soho outpost on 122 Greene St. Louis Vuitton is also releasing an exclusive all-black colorway of the style for its New York crowd, available until the temporary store packs up on March 10. The sneakers retail for $1,090.

Select stores around the world will pre-launch the shoes before its global drop on Feb. 23.

The Louis Vuitton Archlight sneaker in multicolor. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

They made their debut to great hype at the Louis Vuitton spring ’18 runway show, where creative director Nicolas Ghesquière paired the Archlight sneakers with sophisticated jackets and fairy-tale dresses, remarking on the blend of vintage and futurism.

Want more?

How Comfortable ‘Ugly’ Shoes Have Defined Women’s Empowerment Since the Days of ‘Working Girl’