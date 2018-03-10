Emma Watson Has a New Boyfriend, and They’re Already Matching Their Shoes

Emma Watson attends the BAFTA tea party in L.A. Rex Shutterstock

Emma Watson is typically very secretive of her love life, but that’s not the case in 2018. On Thursday, the actress was seen holding hands with her reported new boyfriend, “Glee” star Chord Overstreet.

They were all smiles as they took a sunny stroll together in L.A., and the sweetest part of it all was that the duo was already matching their footwear. Watson was wearing lace-up black booties, while Overstreet opted for Adidas running shoes in the same color.

“They have been dating for a little bit now, but it’s still pretty new,” a source told People. “They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match, but they actually have very similar personalities.”

Earlier in the week, the two stars were spotted leaving this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together. Though exact details of their romance are still up in the air, judging by the way they look at each other, they seem quite happy.

Perhaps this is the honeymoon phase of their relationship, and we can hardly wait to see what’s to come. Hopefully he gets onboard Watson’s favorite vegan shoe brand and they step out in coordinating pairs during their next outing.

