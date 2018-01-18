Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid & Lil Yachty Make Throwback Reeboks Feel Brand New Again

View Slideshow Ariana Grande Courtesy image

Singer Ariana Grande, model Gigi Hadid and rapper Lil Yachty may seem different on paper, but they all have something in common: Reebok. The three star in the brand’s spring 2018 ad campaign.

And if you thought that was star power, Reebok’s latest campaign also features hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, Teyana Taylor, graffiti artists Felipe Pantone and Sany, model Sharina Gutierrez and K-pop’s Somi.

Titled “Always Classic,” the ad highlights Reebok Classic’s iconic silhouettes, including the Freestyle Hi, Classic Leather, Club C and Workout Plus sneakers.

Each partner wears the silhouette that mirrors their unique character and physically represents what the style stands for at its core, according to the company. Hadid for instance, can be seen in the Freestyle Hi, while Grande sports the Classic Leathers in all black.

Gigi Hadid in Reebok’s spring ’18 ad campaign. Courtesy of brand

Reebok also describes the new campaign as a call-to-action for people to embrace their individuality.

“Our brand has a history of pushing boundaries and the Always Classic campaign is no different,” said Todd Krinsky, general manager of Reebok Classics, in a statement. “It’s a modern celebration of pioneers, darers and authenticators who are reimagining what it means to be Classic on their own terms and are inviting everyone to do the same.”

Footwear News caught up with Hadid at a Reebok event just before the New Year to talk 2018 goals, and it looks like she’s on the right track for a successful year. “I will continue to challenge myself by doing more that scares me,” she said to FN. “I’ve been a lot more in touch with what makes me happy and at peace. I’ve been honest with the people I work with about what makes me best mentally so I can be my best physically and at work.”

As for Grande, teaming up with Reebok seemed to be a no-brainer. The singer told FN in September that she’s a “huge advocate for self-expression, being yourself and encouraging people to embrace who they are and the things that are different about them.”

Ariana Grande in Reebok’s spring ’18 campaign. Courtesy of Reebok

To see all the faces in Reebok’s latest ad, click through the gallery below.