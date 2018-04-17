Iconic ‘Cool Grey’ Air Jordan 11 Releasing in Low-Top Form

When it comes to Air Jordans, the original colorways are most celebrated, and only a handful of non-OG iterations are as beloved. The “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11 is arguably at the top of that group.

The “Cool Grey” edition of the Air Jordan 11 was first released in 2001, five years after the original run of the famous model, and was last released in 2010. And on April 28, a new low-cut edition of the shoe in the smooth all-gray colorway you already know and love will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers and via the Nike SNKRS app.

The low-top Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” perfectly replicates the color scheme of the standard mid Air Jordan 11, featuring a nubuck base and patent leather mudguard in gray, an icy clear outsole, and white midsole and laces.

Ready to be a steady member of your summer sneaker rotation, the Air Jordan 11 Low “Cool Grey” will retail for $175. They will also be available in grade school ($130), preschool ($75), and toddler ($55) sizing.

One of the first great “lifestyle” editions of an Air Jordan retro, the “Cool Grey” colorway looks good and seamlessly fits in with the initial four versions of the shoe: “Bred,” “Concord,” “Columbia” and “Space Jam” (although the latter wasn’t initially released at retail), that many forget that it’s not an OG Air Jordan 11.

Want more?

The Air Jordan 11 ‘Concord’ Retro for 2018 Has a Release Date

Exclusive: These are NBA Legend Ray Allen’s Favorite Jordans

Shop the Nike and Jordan Sneakers You’ll See During the Men’s March Madness Final