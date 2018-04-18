Only 2,300 Pairs of this Split Air Jordan 1 Colorway Will Be Released

Soon sneakerheads that can’t choose between wearing the iconic “Bred” and “Chicago” colorways of the Air Jordan 1 will have another option: wearing them both at the same time!

Jordan Brand is set to launch the new Air Jordan 1 “Homage to Home”, featuring an amazing split construction that combines the two original Chicago Bulls colorways of the legendary silhouette. As you could probably expect with a special edition colorway like this, pairs will be limited. But just how limited? The “Homage to Home” Air Jordan 1 will be available in an edition of only 2,300 individually numbered pairs. And with their guaranteed massive demand, it’s going to be like winning the lottery to score your own.

Making it even harder for Jordan collectors to score the two-faced colorway, they will only release in the Chicago region to further emphasize the “home” concept.

But there’s some good news for all those discouraged by their chances of owning a pair. There are actually two versions of the “Homage to Home” Air Jordan 1, with the second being a wider release not exclusive to Chicago. Pay attention, because this gets just a bit confusing.

The Chicago-exclusive version that is individually numbered and also adds “FROM” and “FOR” text on the heels will release on April 21st. A second version has an identical colorway, but isn’t individually numbered and removes the special text detail on the heels. The second Air Jordan 1 “Homage to Home” will release on May 19th, and while not limited to only 2,300 pairs, it is still expected to be quite limited. Check with your favorite retailers for availability of each version.