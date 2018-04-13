Yeezy Madness Returns This Weekend With Adidas Yeezy 500 Desert Rat ‘Blush’ Release

The hype of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy footwear line is reinvigorated this weekend with the launch of the rap superstar’s latest sneaker. The Adidas Yeezy 500 Desert Rat “Blush” launches Saturday at select retailers around the world. The retail price for the must-have look is set at $200.

The newest model from West’s shoe franchise with Adidas, the Yeezy 500 Desert Rat, features a unique blend of heritage and the music-turned-fashion star’s atypical aesthetic. Sitting atop a vintage “Feet You Wear” running shoe sole design resurrected from the Adidas archives, the upper is thoroughly modern, boasting a mix of mesh with premium suede and leather paneling. The final product is on par with many of the hottest high-fashion sneakers on the market today, such as the Balenciaga Triple S, featuring a chunky and athletic yet refined look.

The Yeezy 500 Desert Rat “Blush” is executed in a tonal colorway featuring a slightly pink light-tan hue for every component of the construction, from the rubber outsole to the AdiPrene foam midsole, the soft leather and suede.

Like every Yeezy release, demand for the new Desert Rat is high. Many Adidas retailers will be stocking them, with most opting for a raffle-style release. Check with your favorite shop for availability before the release tomorrow.

