Platforms Are Officially Taking Over Street Style at Tokyo Fashion Week

Were only on Day Three of Tokyo Fashion Week 2018, but in that short time, one thing became very clear about this season’s street style — it’s all about the platforms.

From brogues to boots to sneakers and hybrids, the heightened style is simply ubiquitous. And while the sole may vary, from a low-key to sky-high, any semblance of a platform undoubtably amps up any look. Scroll through to check out one of the biggest shoe trends from the streets of Tokyo right now.

Sturdy-looking leather platform shoes courtesy of Louis Vuitton stood out, worn with monogrammed Gucci socks. Featuring espadrille material, stud detailing and ropelike laces, the style almost has a creeper feel to it.

Louis Vuitton platforms. CREDIT: Onnie Koski

A pair of black shiny patent leather lace-up brogues boasting a multicolored platform sole from Zara made waves.

Zara platform brogues. CREDIT: Onnie Koski

Meanwhile, black leather Wego sneakers with a sky-high rainbow platform and white side stripes caused heads to turn.

Wego platform sneakers. CREDIT: Onnie Koski

A high-heeled black satin style courtesy of Jeffrey Campbell felt reminiscent of boots legendary rockstar David Bowie might have worn.

Jeffrey Campbell platform boots. CREDIT: Onnie Koski

Adding more color to the streets, a glitter-covered ankle-strap platform by Bopper sparkled with every step.

Bopper sparkled platforms. CREDIT: Onnie Koski

