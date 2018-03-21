Check Out the New FN!

Platforms Are Officially Taking Over Street Style at Tokyo Fashion Week

By
Allie Fasanella

TAW_Tokyo_Onnie_7312
Street Style: Tokyo Fashion Week Fall 2018
Street Style: Tokyo Fashion Week Fall 2018
Street Style: Tokyo Fashion Week Fall 2018
Street Style: Tokyo Fashion Week Fall 2018
Were only on Day Three of Tokyo Fashion Week 2018, but in that short time, one thing became very clear about this season’s street style — it’s all about the platforms.

From brogues to boots to sneakers and hybrids, the heightened style is simply ubiquitous. And while the sole may vary, from a low-key to sky-high, any semblance of a platform undoubtably amps up any look. Scroll through to check out one of the biggest shoe trends from the streets of Tokyo right now.

Sturdy-looking leather platform shoes courtesy of Louis Vuitton stood out, worn with monogrammed Gucci socks. Featuring espadrille material, stud detailing and ropelike laces, the style almost has a creeper feel to it.

Louis Vuitton platforms
Louis Vuitton platforms.
CREDIT: Onnie Koski

A pair of black shiny patent leather lace-up brogues boasting a multicolored platform sole from Zara made waves.

zara platform brogues
Zara platform brogues.
CREDIT: Onnie Koski

Meanwhile, black leather Wego sneakers with a sky-high rainbow platform and white side stripes caused heads to turn.

wego platform sneakers
Wego platform sneakers.
CREDIT: Onnie Koski

A high-heeled black satin style courtesy of Jeffrey Campbell felt reminiscent of boots legendary rockstar David Bowie might have worn.

Jeffrey Campbell platform boots
Jeffrey Campbell platform boots.
CREDIT: Onnie Koski

Adding more color to the streets, a glitter-covered ankle-strap platform by Bopper sparkled with every step.

bopper platforms
Bopper sparkled platforms.
CREDIT: Onnie Koski

For more street style from Tokyo Fashion Week 2018, check out the gallery.

