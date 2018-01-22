What Princess Eugenie Wore to Announce Her Royal Engagement

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Rex Shutterstock

In another royal engagement announcement, Buckingham Palace shared in a statement this morning that Princess Eugenie will wed her longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

After dating for roughly seven years, the couple reportedly got engaged in Nicaragua this month. “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” her parents expressed in the official announcement this morning.

The wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor next fall — the same church that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot.

Two new portraits were released of the pair posing in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace following the news. In the sweet shots, 27-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II wore a floral dress by Erdem that landed just above the knees, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace. Rex Shutterstock

At first glance, the princess’ pumps might just look like any old black heels, but that’s hardly the case. Featuring a ribbon detailing atop a sharp pointed shoe, the sultry stilettos added a little extra something to her outfit for the special occasion.

Furthermore, the daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, showed off a brand-new blush-colored padparadscha sapphire engagement ring surrounded by a cluster of diamonds.

Jimmy Choo shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring. Rex Shutterstock

The Royal Family’s official Twitter also shared a more casual close-up shot of the newly engaged couple, writing: “Further details to be announced in due course.”

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

