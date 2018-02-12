Tanya Taylor Taps Giannico for Color-Popped Fall ’18 Shoe Collection at NYFW

Tanya Taylor Rex Shutterstock

It was destiny when Nicolò Beretta of Giannico and Tanya Taylor met at the FN Awards in 2016 — they collaborated on shoes two years later for her fall 2018 collection. Given the sophisticated match-up in aesthetic, it seems like an “if the shoe fits” moment for the two designers.

“I met Tanya the first time during the Footwear News awards in 2016, and we came across each other when Giovanna Battaglia gifted Tanya a pair of my most extravagant shoes. After meeting again in New York this fall, Tanya asked me to collaborate together on her [fall-winter] collection, and I immediately said ‘yes’ as I really appreciate her work,” Beretta told FN on how the partnership emerged.

Tanya Taylor’s watercolor fall florals and plaid patterns came together in perfect harmony with Giannico’s Fontana mule, the key silhouette selected by Taylor for the range. Herringbone-checked designs worked alongside precious Italian nappa suede and leathers, every style featuring an element of color blocking.

Yellow, pink and orange splashed the cap toes of pumps and flats. Bright accents could also be found in the booties from the assortment, which featured color-popped elastic details and even back-loop tabs for an easier pull-on.

It turns out that a chance encounter brought on a shoe duo whose fall offering indicates that it was meant to be.

“Tanya Taylor is a very happy and colorful brand, but at the same time it feels very classy and chic. This is also the philosophy of Giannico, and I think this is why it felt so natural working together,” said Beretta.

Extremely proud of the incredible team work that went into today- it is a new challenge being a mom and designing a show/collection and none of this would matter or be possible without my talented team (army) of 15 ❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #thatsawrap #nyfw #fall18 pic.twitter.com/W9vbMxKuV3 — Tanya Taylor (@TanyaTaylorNYC) February 11, 2018

