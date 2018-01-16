Dooney & Bourke, Your Favorite ’90s Brand, Is Relaunching Shoes

Dooney & Bourke, aka your favorite throwback accessories from the ’90s, is stepping into the footwear ring once again with the introduction of the Regatta Boat Shoe.

The iconic leather goods house first launched a boat shoe in the early ’80s that was available for a limited time. However, this time around, Dooney has packed the classic style with performance and comfort features. The men’s and women’s style evolved from brand founder Peter Dooney’s love of the sea and passion for sailing.

Built on a handsewn moccasin construction, the shoes are made in Portugal and feature siped anti-slip outsoles for traction on a range of surfaces. For enhanced comfort, there are cork-lined, padded foam footbeds that conform to the foot. Uppers are detailed in full-grain leather with a patina that naturally ages over time.

For your next sailing excursion (or if you just want the look), shop Dooney & Bourke’s new Regatta Boat Shoe (there are seven colorways to choose from), which retails for $135 and is available in Dooney & Bourke stores and dooney.com.

Want more?

The Most Avant-Garde Shoes at London Fashion Week Men’s

The Sneaker Trend Was Alive & Well on the Streets at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

The Best Performance Boat Shoes to Wear on Land and Sea