Top 10 Shoes of London Fashion Week

Boots courtesy of Richard Quinn's fall '18 collection.

1. Richard Quinn

Richard Quinn fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

In a fashion first, the designer scored the presence of Queen Elizabeth II on his front row. She was there to present him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for Design. He prints his fabrics in-house, and if these thigh-high boots are good enough for Her Majesty, they’re certainly good enough to be crowned No. 1 in FN’s top ten shoes of London Fashion Week.

2. Halpern x Christian Louboutin

Halpern x Christian Louboutin. Rex Shutterstock

Can’t decide between a black or a metallic zebra print boot? No problem. Christian Louboutin’s footwear collaboration with London bling king Michael Halpern is the perfect solution for option paralysis.

3. Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

When your collection is inspired by seminal tome “The Joy of Sex,” a suitably kinky boot is de rigueur. Kane’s sheeny laminated lace versions or chandelier crystal trimmed proved equally covetable.

4. Roksanda Ilincic

Roksanda fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Malone Souliers’ latest footwear collab with Roksanda Ilincic — ultra-fine nappa leather boots with stiletto heels — marked a real return to elegance. But who says elegance has to be boring? These sunshine yellow versions are sure to chase away those winter blues.

5. Mulberry

Mulberry fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Ruffles and round fluted heels recalling the china collection in a grand British country manor were eccentric yet gorgeous. And as the brand has moved to a consumer-facing model, you can also buy them in-store right now.

6. Rejina Pyo

Rejina Pyo fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Sometimes it’s the simplest things. Take these white slingback mules from Rejina Pyo’s sophomore shoe collection. With their elasticated ruching, pointed toes and architectural resin heels, they’re all shades of right.

7. Erdem

Erdem fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Inspired by American showgirl Adele Astaire, who married into the British aristocracy and decamped to a remote Irish castle, these cutout brogues are part posh, part polka — especially when teamed with spotted hosiery.

8. Nicopanda

Nicopanda fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Nicola Formichetti’s maximalist Converse/Hoka One One high-tops are guaranteed to bring out the ’90s club kid in all of us.

9. JW Anderson

JW Anderson fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The other Converse collab of London Fashion Week could have made it into our top 10 for the laces alone. What’s not to love about mismatched terry toweling fabric? The orange plasticized take on the Chuck Taylor isn’t half bad either.

10. Marques’ Almeida

Marques’ Almeida fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

There’s just something about these cutout boots by hip London duo Marques’ Almeida.

