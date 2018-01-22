Finally, a Super-Insulated Snow Boot That’s Also Super Chic

Khombu's Alta Sport II boot for fall '18. George Chinsee

Week of Jan. 22

Just in time for the start of the Outdoor Retailer show in Denver, FN takes a look at one stellar outdoor boot on its way for fall ’18. Khombu has uncorked a delicious indulgence for the season with the Alta Sport II women’s boot, shown here in a glossy zinfandel hue. The waterproof style is equipped for the outdoors, thanks to its nylon upper with Thermolite insulation, but a sleek aesthetic makes it ski chalet-ready. The boot is expected to retail for $80, and will come in three other colors: black, white and brown.

While FN is looking ahead to the best styles for the pre-fall and fall ’18 seasons, you can still view our favorites for spring ’18.

Check back every Monday for our weekly shoe pick.

