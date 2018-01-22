Sandals & Slits Were Trending at the SAG Awards

The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards have just wrapped, and there was plenty of red carpet fashion to talk about.
Dresses featuring slits paired with sensual sandals — from brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin — were undoubtedly trending tonight.
Connie Britton sparkled in a plunging rose gold gown teamed with strappy gold Jimmy Choo sandals. (The actress also carried a clutch from the brand.)
Meanwhile, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss, who was nominated for her much-buzzed-about performance in the Hulu stories, wore a chic black frock by Adam Selman with Repossi jewelry and strappy Gusieppe Zanotti sandals.
Saoirse Ronan, who was also nominated for her performance in “Lady Bird,” wore a pale pink gown with a silver trim and black velvet peep-toe platforms featuring a knot detail from Christian Louboutin’s fall ’17 collection.
Elsewhere, with fiancé John Stamos on her arm, pregnant Caitlin McHugh showed off slinky black sandals paired with a curve-hugging black dress bearing a thigh-high slit.
“Glow” actress Alison Brie, who stars in the nominated Netflix comedy series, wore a one shoulder red Dundas dress featuring rainbow lightning bolt sequin detailing. She paired the eye-catching look with navy platform peep-toe pumps.
For more top celebrities wearing sandals on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards, scroll through the gallery.
