Sandals & Slits Were Trending at the SAG Awards

By /
Sandals & Slits On the 2018 View Slideshow
(L-R) Saoirse Ronan and Connie Britton at the SAG Awards.
Rex Shutterstock

The 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards have just wrapped, and there was plenty of red carpet fashion to talk about.

Dresses featuring slits paired with sensual sandals — from brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin — were undoubtedly trending tonight.

Related
Tracee Ellis Ross Opens the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards With Unforgettable Line About Shoes

Connie Britton sparkled in a plunging rose gold gown teamed with strappy gold Jimmy Choo sandals. (The actress also carried a clutch from the brand.)

connie britton, jimmy choo sandals, sag awards red carpet Connie Britton wearing Jimmy Choo sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss, who was nominated for her much-buzzed-about performance in the Hulu stories, wore a chic black frock by Adam Selman with Repossi jewelry and strappy Gusieppe Zanotti sandals.

Elizabeth Moss, sandals, sag awards red carpet Elisabeth Moss wearing Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan, who was also nominated for her performance in “Lady Bird,” wore a pale pink gown with a silver trim and black velvet peep-toe platforms featuring a knot detail from Christian Louboutin’s fall ’17 collection.

Saoirse Ronan, sag awards red carpet Saoirse Ronan in Louboutins. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, with fiancé John Stamos on her arm, pregnant Caitlin McHugh showed off slinky black sandals paired with a curve-hugging black dress bearing a thigh-high slit.

john stamos and caitlin mchugh, sag awards red carpet John Stamos with Caitlin McHugh. Rex Shutterstock

“Glow” actress Alison Brie, who stars in the nominated Netflix comedy series, wore a one shoulder red Dundas dress featuring rainbow lightning bolt sequin detailing. She paired the eye-catching look with navy platform peep-toe pumps.

alison brie, sag awards red carpet Alison Brie wearing a red gown. Rex Shutterstock

For more top celebrities wearing sandals on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards, scroll through the gallery.

Want more?

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin: Their Fashion Then & Now