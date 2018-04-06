First ‘Genderless’ Shopping Space Opens in NYC

The genderless clothing movement is gaining traction — and Phluid Project aims to expand upon it with a new shopping space void entirely of gender labels.

Opened in March, The store occupies a 3,000-square-foot retail space in New York’s Soho neighborhood and is self-purportedly the first gender-free retail store in the world. Founder Rob Smith worked in fashion for 30 years, for brands like Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret, before embarking on the project.

In addition to an in-house label with products like hats, T-shirts and hoodies, Phluid Project offers clothing from brands like Levi’s, Gypsy Sport and Champion. Prices are kept under $300 (the average item costs around $50), staying affordable for younger shoppers, and items are displayed on custom mannequins designed to be gender-ambiguous.

On the shoe end, offerings include Dr. Martens boots and Superga sneakers (Supergas with rainbow-striped platforms are a highlight). While Phluid Project carries some items from brands sized specifically for men or women, all items are displayed together, with no men’s or women’s sections.

But aside from the goods for sale, Phluid Project has created an inclusive environment for the community to gather in. The retail space features a bar serving coffee and kombucha and a seating area where events can be held. Downstairs, the store offers a community space that groups can book for discussions on inclusivity — free of charge.

Want more?

13 Classic Shoe Styles That Are Gender Neutral

Why More Kids’ Brands Should Embrace the Gender-Neutral Movement

Zendaya’s Brand Embraces a Non-Gender Binary Philosophy: ‘Wear Whatever the Heck You Want’