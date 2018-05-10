‘King of Vintage’ Cameron Silver’s Fabulous Men’s Footwear Collection is Up for Sale

Founder of Hollywood vintage retailer Decades, Cameron Silver is celebrating 21 years in the business. And to make room from his personal archives, the “King of Vintage” is launching a special sale of his men’s footwear collection at his luxury boutique throughout May in Los Angeles.

The fashion director for the H by Halston and H Halston brands is offering a selection that “challenges the traditional men’s footwear aesthetic,” including vibrant styles from boldface name labels such as Prada, Christian Louboutin, Jeremy Scott, Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

“I decided to curate my foot fetish addiction and let go of the shoes in a very large collection. I have 350 to 400 [pairs to sell] because they were taking up too much space and deserve a larger audience. I’m a believer in beautiful things should be worn and used,” Silver told FN of the sale.

Indeed, and you can get your hands on golden-studded Louboutin loafer-inspired sneakers (as seen below), as well as an assortment of other kicks from the luxury brand.

A studded Louboutin sneaker available at Decades. CREDIT: Courtesy

“There are a lot of iconic shoes from Louboutins crystal-encrusted sneakers, Jeremy Scott’s gorilla shoes and runway shoes. The early Louboutin spike shoes — the ones that started his men’s brand, probably from some of his first collections. There are great iconic Loubs,” the former “Dukes of Melrose” star shared about the collection.

Feeling patriotic? Pick up these red, white and blue high-top Louboutin sneakers featuring tiny silver stars, polka dots and gold accents.

A Louboutin sneaker available at Decades. CREDIT: Courtesy

The vintage sale includes wild blacked-out furry Adidas x Jeremy Scott Gorilla sneakers that were released in 2012.

“The funny thing about shoes is that they will always fit my foot, but they don’t always fit the current lifestyle I live,” Silver shared.

“I have men’s Manolo Blahniks I bought in the ’80s and they are still in my wardrobe. If you take good care of a luxury shoe and they are in rotation, it’s possible to have a shoe for a lifetime. I have shoes that are over 30 years old and I still wear them.”



With contributions by Charlie Carballo

Adidas X Jeremy Scott Gorilla shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy

