J-Lo & A-Rod Are a Stylish Match — See More Cute Couples at the 2018 Met Gala

Love was in the air at the 2018 Met Gala.

Leading the pack, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the red carpet together at tonight’s event in New York.

The “On The Floor” singer sizzled in a bejeweled Balmain gown and sky-high Jimmy Choo platform sandals, while her baseball player boyfriend looked stylish by her side in an all-black outfit.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott by her side. The new parents matched in all-black ensembles, with Jenner sporting a velvety Alexander Wang dress, sparkly tights and slingback pumps.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner embrace at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes confirmed their relationship by walking the red carpet together. Baldwin and Mendes both sported custom Tommy Hilfiger at the event. The 21-year-old model wore a romantic baby blue ballgown and silver sandals, while the 19-year-old singer stepped out in a burgundy suit and black dress shoes.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin pose at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But Baldwin and Mendes weren’t the only ones to officially unveil their coupledom at the Met Gala this year: “Riverdale” co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse also made their red carpet debut. Reinhardt dazzled in a princessy H&M dress and silver Darsey sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, while Sprouse kept things simple in a black tuxedo.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on the Met Gala red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

