Rihanna Holds Court in a Bejeweled Outfit and More Heavenly Celeb Arrivals at 2018 Met Gala

Rihanna is known for her daring Met Gala style — and she did not disappoint at this year’s event.
The Fenty designer wore an elaborate bejeweled cape with an attention-grabbing headdress as she hit the red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight.
Rihanna— who is one of the co-chairs of the 2018 Met Gala, alongside Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney and Vogue editor Anna Wintour — sported a formfitting Maison Margiela minidress in silver, which she paired with an ornate cape and headpiece in the same color. The papal-inspired headdress worked perfectly with the event’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
For footwear, the 30-year-old sported embellished Christian Louboutin pumps that brought her sparkly look perfectly together.
Bella Hadid also dressed to the theme, sporting a Chrome Hearts Official look as she walked the red carpet.
The 21-year-old supermodel wore a regal black gown, which had a vampy twist because of its leather bodice. She completed her stylish look with leathery gloves and a long veil.
Meanwhile, Lily Collins also stepped out in a black dress fitted to the theme with dramatic eye makeup.
Click through the gallery to see more stars’ looks from the 2018 Met Gala.
Want more?
What the Met Gala Themes Have Been In Years Past & What People Wore
See the Standout ‘Superheroes Fashion’ From the Met Gala Red Carpet 10 Years Ago
Will Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Fashion Sinners’ Walk the Red Carpet at the Met Gala’s Catholic-Themed Exhibition?