Rihanna Holds Court in a Bejeweled Outfit and More Heavenly Celeb Arrivals at 2018 Met Gala

Rihanna is known for her daring Met Gala style — and she did not disappoint at this year’s event.

The Fenty designer wore an elaborate bejeweled cape with an attention-grabbing headdress as she hit the red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight.

A look at Rihanna's Met Gala dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna— who is one of the co-chairs of the 2018 Met Gala, alongside Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney and Vogue editor Anna Wintour — sported a formfitting Maison Margiela minidress in silver, which she paired with an ornate cape and headpiece in the same color. The papal-inspired headdress worked perfectly with the event’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Another look at Rihanna's Met Gala outfit. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, the 30-year-old sported embellished Christian Louboutin pumps that brought her sparkly look perfectly together.

Bella Hadid also dressed to the theme, sporting a Chrome Hearts Official look as she walked the red carpet.

Bella Hadid's red carpet ensemble at Met Gala 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 21-year-old supermodel wore a regal black gown, which had a vampy twist because of its leather bodice. She completed her stylish look with leathery gloves and a long veil.

Bella Hadid's stylish Met Gala look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lily Collins also stepped out in a black dress fitted to the theme with dramatic eye makeup.

Lily Collins' red carpet look fits the Met Gala theme. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

