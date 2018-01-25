Malone Souliers’ Latest Shoes Are a Polka Dot Lover’s Dream

View Slideshow Malone Souliers pre-fall '18. Courtesy

Malone Souliers’ pre-fall ’18 collection features a capsule collaboration with Emanuel Ungaro.

“Having drawn inspiration from the incredible archives of Emanuel Ungaro, I wanted to reinterpret key themes from the classic French couture house for to the Ungaro woman today,” said Mary Alice Malone, co-founder of Malone Souliers.

She beautifully interpreted key Malone Souliers silhouettes, including the Maureen, the Robyn, the Maisie and the Imogen, using Ungaro’s house codes, including plissé, draping and those signature petit pois (French for polka dots). The result felt fresh and contemporary, and right in line with both brands’ aesthetic.

The polka dots came printed macro style on satin uppers or flounces, rendered in plumetis, or as microdots printed in contrast shade heels or straps. Models came in classic monochrome or punchy shades, like hot pink and yellow.

But there’s more: A real highlight of the wider pre-fall ’18 collection was a brand-new boot shape. A ruched cowboy style with pointed toe came in both 70- and 100-millimeter heights and lush jewel-colored velvet fabrications finished with a nappa trim. “We continue to present the unexpected,” said Malone. “And this is a true statement piece.”

Elsewhere, she subtly evolved her enduringly popular Maureen silhouette into a cutout shoe boot. Done in butter-soft caramel suede, it’s fitted around the ankle like a glove.

Last year, brand co-founder Roy Luwolt was appointed Global CEO of the historic French house of Emanuel Ungaro. He broke the news when he collected FN’s Vivian Infantino Award for Emerging Talent.

