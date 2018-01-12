Chloé Just Debuted a New High-Top Sneaker—and It’s Ugly-Chic in the Best Way Possible

Chloe Pre-Fall 2018 Sneaker

The Chloé girl of former creative director Clare Waight Keller’s dreams was all about a hippie-chic poncho and boots in winter, a flowing dress and gladiators come spring. But a new Chloé woman has emerged since Natacha Ramsay-Levi took over the role last year, ushering in an edgier, sportier and perhaps an even more grown-up look for the brand, as seen in Ramsay-Levi’s debut spring 2018 collection, which included an updated version of Chloé’s Susanna ankle boot with rock chic studs and buckles.

Menswear-inspired pieces with Chloé’s new sneakers, for pre-fall 2018. Courtesy

For the latest collection, pre-fall ’18, Ramsay-Levi debuted a pair of chic white high-top sneakers, which she styled with menswear-inspired pieces like plaid topcoats, oversized V-neck sweaters and tailored trousers. The sneakers are bright white with a red and white layered sole, green suede accents and piping, and technical zigzag nylon straps, but there are also low-top styles and other colorways. “These chunky soles that give you a boost, yet keep you grounded, make for a very strong attitude. I think it’s important today to be able to stand tall and be active,” Ramsay-Levi told WWD.

New sneakers from Chloé. Courtesy

The sneaker is a good example of Ramsay-Levi’s edgier look for Chloé, and the sportier details echo her aesthetic while working at Louis Vuitton alongside Nicolas Ghesquière. (Vuitton also debuted its own ultrasporty sneaker for spring ’18, with an exaggerated, chunky sole.) “As soon as I arrived, the first thing I was asked to do was to design a sneaker,” Ramsay-Levi explained to WWD.

Another pre-fall ’18 sneaker look from Chloé. Courtesy

This isn’t the first time Chloé has unveiled a more practical shoe since Ramsay-Levi took over: In October, the brand teamed up with Sorel for a very chic (but still practical) version of the snowboot company’s classic Joan of Arctic style. The boot combined Chloé-branded large gold buttons, oversized metallic laces and a cozy shearling tongue with Sorel’s waterproof suede, shearling lining, recycled-felt inner boot and waterproof vulcanized rubber shell.