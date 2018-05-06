How to Watch the Met Gala Red Carpet

The red carpet will roll out tomorrow night for one of the biggest events in all of fashion: the Met Gala.

Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace are co-chairwomen of the 2018 Met Gala — with red carpet arrivals kicking off at 5:45 pm. ET Monday — and guests will include a who’s who of both the fashion and entertainment industries.

The party will celebrate the opening of the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian are expected to be among the stars in attendance Monday.

For fashion fans who didn’t make the exclusive guest list, worry not: Vogue will be live-streaming red carpet coverage on Instagram and Twitter.

On television, E! will be broadcasting “Live From the Red Carpet.” E! will not have anyone physically on-site but will offer its fashion commentary remotely.

The event itself will not be televised — the party has never been since its beginning in 1948.

The Met Gala also technically has a no social media policy, although internet phenom Kylie Jenner famously snapped a star-studded bathroom selfie at last year’s event. For updates on the Met Gala preparation process, make sure to check stars’ social accounts in the hours prior to the event.

