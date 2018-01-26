Cardi B Pulls an Incredible Outfit Change at the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party

View Slideshow Cardi B Rex Shutterstock

Cardi B went for two very different looks at the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party in New York yesterday. The rapper hit the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with chunky black sandals. After bursting onto the music scene in 2017 with “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi has the opportunity to earn even more accolades for the track at the Grammys this Sunday — she’s nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Cardi B poses at the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party. Rex Shutterstock

In addition to hitting up the red carpet, Cardi rapped at the event, taking to the stage in a black velvet set (a bustier, a high-waist bottom and a robe) and blinged-out slouchy boots. Cardi will perform at the Grammys as well, alongside Bruno Mars. The duo collaborated on a remix of Mars’ “Finesse,” which dropped this month.

Cardi B performs at the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party. Rex Shutterstock

“Anywhere” singer Rita Ora attended Warner Music’s event, too. The British pop star sported a fitted black velvet dress and strappy sandals, draping a fluffy shrug over her shoulders for an old-Hollywood look.

Rita Ora at the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ashley Graham went for a shiny monochromatic look. The 30-year-old curve model wore a silver Vex Clothing dress and pointy-toed pumps in the same shade, accessorizing with oversized hoop earrings.

Ashley Graham at the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party. Rex Shutterstock

And Janelle Monáe opted for a menswear-inspired ensemble, choosing a Christian Cowen pantsuit with comics emblazoned on it, which she paired with bright red pumps. Monáe’s shoes offered a seasonal update on the suit, which Bella Thorne styled with white pumps in October.

Janelle Monáe at the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party. Rex Shutterstock

