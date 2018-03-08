Five New Street Style Stars from Fashion Month You Need to Know

Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki at Valentino. Rex Shutterstock

The street style landscape over the years has become dominated with the most well-known editors, bloggers and other influencers highlighted across the biggest fashion platforms. With such buzz around already well-established industry figures, emerging names don’t frequently prevail. But stars are born to shine, and this fashion month a few fashionistas — some already known in other avenues — offered up looks that, rightfully, stole the spotlight.

Make room for the five new street style stars out of fashion month that you need to know.

Selah Marley

Selah Marley wears Dior at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

With a last name like Marley, she needs little introduction. The daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley has already taken the fashion world by storm since her runway debut for Yeezy Season 4, as well as a Calvin Klein campaign in 2016, but this season it was her street style star that was truly on the rise.

Selah Marley at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

While over the last couple of years we’ve seen Marley hit the Chanel runway and star in select fashion marketing, the model found herself on just about every street style round up this season. Wearing the likes of Stella McCartney and Dior, she owned the streets during Paris Fashion Week. Whereas her natural beauty made her a shoo-in as a new “it” model, as the 18-year-old continues to curate her wardrobe she is showing a strong sense of personal aesthetic and photographers are taking note.

Candace Stewart

Candace Marie at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Could you click through a street style story this fashion month without coming across Candace Stewart? Probably not. In fact, the Barney’s New York social media manager and editor was often the featured photo in such posts — and with good reason. Best known as Candace Marie, her eclectic style over the past few weeks featured everything from rainbow furs to lilac puffers and even jeans with knee cut-outs in the form of red lips.

And her shoes? Equally cool. She opted for Pierre Hardy sneakers to join in on the “dad shoe” trend in New York, while red patent booties completed her winning monochrome ensemble in Paris. Throughout the month, Marie’s impeccable looks remained consistent, as will her standing as a certified street style star.

Ami & Aya Suzuki

The Suzuki twins wore socks with platforms during Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

With more than 100, 000 Instagram followers a piece, these twin DJs are already well-known in their hometown of Tokyo. But with their bubblegum pink bob hairstyles and matching outfits throughout Milan and Paris fashion weeks, the duo were impossible to miss by anyone.

The Suzuki twins at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

The identical twins went for a socks-with-sandals look several times over the course of the month. At the Valentino fall ’18 show, they paired lilac and red platforms with polka dot dresses, whereas they opted to try the shoe trend with Canadian tuxedos at Dior. Across all of their outfits, the common threads were color and fun and the Suzuki girls provided plenty.

Loulou de Saison

Loulou de Saison at Paris Fashion Week last September. Rex Shutterstock

Saison is fairly established in her base city of Paris, but the fashion consultant is bound to have her style known worldwide. Her uncomplicated, no-fuss style is 100 percent French chic, capturing the attention of noted fashion personalities such as “Style du Monde,” “Le Frenchy Style,” and more.

You can catch her in Celine shoes just about any day of the week, like the tan ankle cut-out heels she wore in London.

Saison knows how to branch out, however. None other than the Balenciaga Triple S served her when it came to stepping out in “dad shoes.” Brands like Ellery and Proenza Schouler also got some play this month, accounting for some of her best looks.

Want more?

Street Style Took a Cue From a ’70s Disco at Paris Fashion Week

Avant-Garde Heels Took Over the Streets at Milan Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Has Lost Big Names, But It’s Still the Place to Be for Up-and-Comers