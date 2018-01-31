It’s a Girl: Tabitha Simmons Welcomes Her Third Child

Congratulations are in order for Tabitha Simmons. The shoe designer and her fiancé, Topper Mortimer, welcomed their first daughter two days ago at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
Simmons shared the announcement via a sweet black and white photo on Instagram with the caption: “Look what the stork brought me.” The newborn, named Violet Elizabeth, was born eight pounds, nine ounces at 12:51 p.m.
Violet is the first child for the It-Brit and financier, who got engaged last year after three years of dating. In August, fellow designer Tory Burch co-hosted a soiree in the Hamptons to celebrate the future bride and groom. Simmons also has two sons, 12-year-old Dylan and 13-year-old Elliott, from a previous marriage.
The designer recently introduced her first bridal collection featuring stack-heeled slides, Victorian-inspired silk booties and crystal-adorned kitten heels for the fashion-forward bride.
