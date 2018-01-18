Selena Gomez Gives Us Sporty Ballerina Vibes in Puma’s Latest Sneakers

By /
Selena Gomez Stars in Puma En View Slideshow

Brand ambassador or ballerina? Selena Gomez assumed both roles for her second campaign with Puma, a spring 2018 launch of the brand’s latest drop of ballet-inspired sneakers and apparel (aptly titled En Pointe) that were done in partnership with the dancers of the New York City Ballet. Shot by Alberto Turincio, Gomez is captured performing a high-kick in a pretty pink crop top and mesh-striped leggings, tying the laces of her Phenom Low Satin kicks and smoldering in a millennial pink performance sweatshirt (and not, thank God, attempting to pirouette — something that previous brands have asked celebrities to do for ballet-inspired shoots, much to the internet’s chagrin).

But the best part about the collection is that it’s designed to withstand the rigors of a workout as intense as a dancer’s training. “We are not only dancers, we are athletes,” said Unity Phelan, NYCB soloist. “We train countless hours a week, and we need the right products to perform. We have to give it our all in training before we go on stage to shine.”

Related
Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid & Lil Yachty Make Throwback Reeboks Feel Brand New Again

Linear elements, wide straps and woven details offer support without compromising flexibility, while pleating and rib textures create structure. And with a color palette of soft grays, millennial pink and black, the entire collection is so very, very pretty. On the footwear front, there are three: the Phenom Satin, a high-top bootie with open mesh inserts; the Phenom Low Satin, a flexible sneaker with a socklike upper; and the Fierce Satin, a lightweight style that features Ignite’s foam for superior energy return.

“I feel confident. I feel empowered. I feel in control. I am brave,” Gomez said about the campaign. “Yes, I might not be perfect, but I’m always ME. No masks, not filters, just Selena Gomez.”

Click through to see the full Puma En Pointe campaign.