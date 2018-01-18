Selena Gomez Gives Us Sporty Ballerina Vibes in Puma’s Latest Sneakers

Brand ambassador or ballerina? Selena Gomez assumed both roles for her second campaign with Puma, a spring 2018 launch of the brand’s latest drop of ballet-inspired sneakers and apparel (aptly titled En Pointe) that were done in partnership with the dancers of the New York City Ballet. Shot by Alberto Turincio, Gomez is captured performing a high-kick in a pretty pink crop top and mesh-striped leggings, tying the laces of her Phenom Low Satin kicks and smoldering in a millennial pink performance sweatshirt (and not, thank God, attempting to pirouette — something that previous brands have asked celebrities to do for ballet-inspired shoots, much to the internet’s chagrin).

But the best part about the collection is that it’s designed to withstand the rigors of a workout as intense as a dancer’s training. “We are not only dancers, we are athletes,” said Unity Phelan, NYCB soloist. “We train countless hours a week, and we need the right products to perform. We have to give it our all in training before we go on stage to shine.”

Linear elements, wide straps and woven details offer support without compromising flexibility, while pleating and rib textures create structure. And with a color palette of soft grays, millennial pink and black, the entire collection is so very, very pretty. On the footwear front, there are three: the Phenom Satin, a high-top bootie with open mesh inserts; the Phenom Low Satin, a flexible sneaker with a socklike upper; and the Fierce Satin, a lightweight style that features Ignite’s foam for superior energy return.

“I feel confident. I feel empowered. I feel in control. I am brave,” Gomez said about the campaign. “Yes, I might not be perfect, but I’m always ME. No masks, not filters, just Selena Gomez.”

