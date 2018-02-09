One of Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Shoe Brands Is Doing a Pop-Up at Bergdorf Goodman

Sanayi resort 2018 slippers Courtesy

Sanayi 313, aka one of Gigi Hadid‘s favorite brands, is doing a pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman. Launched in 2015 by Serena Uziyel and Enis Karavil, the brains behind the Istanbul concept store of the same name, the shoe label is now set on shoring up its U.S. presence. Selena Gomez and Leandra Medine are also fans of Sanayi’s 3D metallic embroidered slippers. Hand-embellished in the label’s Mumbai atelier and finished in Italy, the most ornate creations take about 100 hours to complete.

The New York showcase will feature both resort and summer ’18 styles. With its saturated silks, resort drew inspiration from Uziyel’s travels in India – specifically the Holi Festival. It marked the label’s first foray into color, she told FN, adding that it also resonated with buyers. The nautical embroideries of the summer collection nodded to childhood trips to the Princes’ Islands located off the coast of Istanbul.

Although Berdorfs has supported Sanayi from the get-go, “it’s now time to be more bold in the market and the pop-up reflects that,” said Karavil, noting that the brand has already experienced great success in the Middle East and Europe. “We’re a new brand and we believe in organic growth, but now that we’ve sorted out delivery and production and also diversified our offering, it’s time to make some noise in the U.S. It’s a big market for us.”

The idea behind the installation is “to create a space that celebrates the brand’s heritage and culture,” said Uziyel. Shoes are being displayed on a tundra set, with screens displaying a short film shot in Turkey, India and Italy as a the backdrop.

“It shows the lifecycle of our production,” said Karavil. “ We’ve been getting so many questions about our prices (which range from $800 to $1,350), so we wanted to show people why they are so expensive.”

For fall, Sanayi is also entering the men’s market with a seven-piece men’s capsule of opulent smoking slippers in velvet, suede, tweed and even corduroy. The Sanayi 313’s Bergdorf Goodman pop-up will run for two weeks from Feb. 13 to 27.