The Royal Baby Name Has Been Announced but You’d Never Have Guessed it

It’s official, the new royal baby has a name. The son of the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William is called Louis Arthur Charles. The baby and fifth in line to the throne will officially be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The royal parents left the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London only hours after the birth, with the Duchess of Cambridge choosing nude colored suede heels by Gianvito Rossi to make her fashionable exit. Naming their son, however, has taken somewhat longer. Four whole days to be precise.

The announcement was made this morning via the Kensington Palace Twitter feed which stated “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

While Arthur was a favorite with bookmakers, and Charles a no brainer after Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, Louis was a rank outsider with odds of 20 to one. Louis hails from across the Channel in France where it is a traditional royal name. Although France no longer has a royal family since Napoleon dissolved the monarchy in 1815, there have been 18 French kings called Louis.

Those versed in French history will note that the most famous Louis was Louis IX, aka the Sun King. He reigned for some 72 years, starting at four years old. This made him the longest reigning monarch in Europe.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose with their newborn son outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London.