Why the Fashion Pack Is Flocking to Mykonos This Summer

The fashion pack has officially ordained Mykonos as the style destination of summer 2018.

Dolce & Gabbana got things off to a sun-drenched start. It shot its spring ’18 campaign on the Greek party island, tagging social media posts with the hashtag #DGLovesMykonos. The photos, lensed by the Morelli brothers, feature the model Gabbana gang rubbing tan shoulders with local islanders.

Dior Mykonos capsule collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

And now, just in, Christian Dior is popping up on the island with an ephemeral shop set to open June 15 in the Nammos shopping village. The house, which has already turned the J’Adior slogan into a thing, is capitalizing on the typical “I love xxx” holiday souvenir merch as well.

Dior Mykonos capsule collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Maria Grazia Chiuri has created an exclusive capsule collection emblazoned with the legend “J’Adior Mykonos” or, for purists, simply “Christain Dior Mykonos.” It includes accessories such as summer-ready clogs and ballet pumps, bags and music festival style bracelets. And, yes, there are also stripy bodies and sweatshirts.

Pedro Garcia will also decamp to the island for the summer season from July 12. The luxury Spanish shoe brand is taking up residency at the shopping stalwart Simple Caracters boutique, where it is launching an exclusive nightlife-inspired capsule collection called Magnetic Mykonos.

Pedro Garcia, Magnetic Mykonos capsule sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy

Slides, sneakers and sandals in the capsule come blinged out with Swarvoski crystal embellishment like the disco balls at Babylon, and the boutique will also stock the brand’s Temperley London collaboration sandals in delicate silk satin. Stop by on July 14 for a personal appearance by the brand’s creative directors Dale Dubovick and the eponymous Pedro Garcia.

Holiday souvenirs have never felt so chic.