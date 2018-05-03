Italian labels are owning their heritage like never before. And now, hot off the press, quite literally, comes Missoni.

To celebrate its 65th anniversary the house has created a capsule collection for prefall dubbed “Missoni All Over.” It’s dedicated to Missoni’s famous logo which comes emblazoned in repeat across footwear, accessories and ready to wear.

Shoe styles include Western ankle boots, quilted high top sneakers and androgynous lace-ups, all with a black logo in that distinctive serif type face printed onto the brand’s signature rust color leather. Wider accessories take in hats, gloves and scarves and the logo even comes woven into socks.

A logo Western boot from the Missoni prefall 2018 capsule collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

The logo talks the language of a label obsessed contemporary audience, making it a powerful tool, especially where a heritage brand is concerned.

Angela Missoni is only too aware of her logo’s mite in uniting past and present and creating a sense of continuity.

“What I have always tried to do, which is also the most difficult part of my work, is to constantly create something new and keep up with the times while staying true to the brand’s heritage,” she told FN.

“With ‘Missoni All Over’ I wanted to create something fun, edgy and different to what the brand is usually associated with but still extremely and unmistakably Missoni. Covering the garments with the Missoni logo, coupled with our institutional rust colour, seemed a great way to celebrate our identity.”

Missoni isn’t alone. Gucci’s Alessandro Michele spearheaded the Millennial version of the logomania trend – not least with his Resort 2018 ‘homage’ to Dapper Dan.

Likewise, Fendi’s recently released logo capsule targeted the youth market. “Today, young kids like logos. It’s about mixing different logos together, about heritage and a new way of interpreting clothes,” Silvia Venturini Fendi said of the launch, observing that the Fendi logo feels like her family monogram.

Fendi's FF Rockoko sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy image

But back to Missoni. Taking its cue from the fabrication of the footwear come trench coats, pants, miniskirts, shirts and bomber jackets – all done in leather. They feature embossed versions of the logo. This foray into leather marks a new chapter in the story of a label famous for its intarsias and intricate knits.

There’s also a shearling jacket with a maxi Missoni logo across the shoulders plus printed puffers, sweatshirts and trackpants. And why not? After all, Missoni was the original athleisure brand. Co-founder, Olympian sprinter Tai Missoni, cut his fashion teeth making knitted tracksuits. They even came with side zips so they’d look good with sneakers.

History has never felt so now.

The collection will be available in selected Missoni boutiques worldwide and on missoni.com from end of May 2018.