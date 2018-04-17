Check Out the New FN!

Fashion Entrepreneur Matthew Mellon Dies at 53

By Lorelei Marfil
Matthew Mellon
CREDIT: David X Prutting/BFA/REX Shutterstock

Matthew Mellon, an heir to banking and oil fortunes, has died at 53 at a drug rehabilitation center in Mexico. He reportedly battled an addiction to Oxycontin.

An entrepreneur, private equity investor and Harrys of London founder, Mellon had been linked to a number of fashion designers such as Tamara Mellon, his first wife, who co-founded Jimmy Choo. Noelle Reno, his former fiancée, aided Mellon with the launch of cashmere label Degrees of Freedom. Mellon married Nicole Hanley, and together they started a line called Hanley-Mellon. They divorced in 2015.

Adam Drawas, a consultant who helped produce the collection at the time, said: “Matthew has a 100 percent input on the design. He knows color, and he has a great eye. Matthew’s background is luxury.”

Born in New York, Mellon was raised in Florida and Maine. He is survived by Tamara Mellon and their daughter, Araminta, as well as Hanley and their two children, Force and Olympia.

