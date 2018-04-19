Laure Hériard Dubreuil Joins With Pierre Hardy for LHD Pop Up in Paris

“I grew up in Paris in the sixth arrondissement, so I feel like I grew up at Le Bon Marché like Eloise did at The Plaza,” said Laure Hériard Dubreuil, referring to the children’s book character created by Kay Thompson.

Indeed, the Paris department store is familiar territory for the founder and chief executive officer of concept store The Webster, who teamed with Le Bon Marché in 2015 for the launch of a limited-edition collection of all-white designs.

On Wednesday, Hériard Dubreuil was back in the store for the European launch of her own women’s ready-to-wear collection, called LHD, with an exclusive pop-up set to run through May 20. Located on the second floor, it carries her debut Miami-themed resort collection, launched in November as see-now-buy-now.

The line was previously available exclusively at The Webster and online. “I wasn’t expecting to open this quickly outside The Webster, but it was a very exciting opportunity,” said Hériard Dubreuil, sporting a pale blue linen Gabriela Hearst dress with colorful enamel earrings designed by Aurélie Bidermann for her own line.

She plans to open the collection to wholesale buyers later this year. Her Saint-Tropez-themed summer collection will launch as see-now-buy-now in June, while her resort collection will be presented to buyers and press at around the same time.

Hériard Dubreuil said she has been contacted by a number of retailers who believe the line occupies a sweet spot, with prices ranging from $45 for a sun hat to $795 for a dress. Nonetheless, she is in no rush to expand. “It’s very important for me that it should be organic. I want to grow the brand gradually,” she said.

Early bestsellers include the Marlin dress, which is actually a twofer, consisting of a slip dress topped with a short-sleeved dress in a contrasting pattern. Another is the Hibiscus jumpsuit in a mustard wavy stripe print, which started flying off shelves when Emma Roberts wore it in December.

Hériard Dubreuil wants to continue drafting in other designers, after collaborating with Bidermann on jewelry, Pierre Hardy on shoes, Linda Farrow on sunglasses, Eres on a swimsuit, Maison Michel on a hat and Heimat Atlantica on a bag. The LHD brand has also produced an exclusive tote bag for Le Bon Marché.

A leading fashion influencer herself, Hériard Dubreuil can count on a coterie of equally stylish friends — Rebecca de Ravenel and Zoe Levin among them — to model the looks. “It’s really the idea of mixing the pieces with each other, and with other people’s wardrobes, and to have a completely timeless collection,” she said.