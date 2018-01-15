Kendall Jenner stars in in the Tod's spring 2018 campaign. Tod's

Kendall Jenner is the new face of Tod’s, starring in the Italian label’s spring ’18 advertising campaign alongside ballet dancer Roberto Bolle. A celebration of the glamorous Italian lifestyle, the campaign features Jenner lounging on a yacht and — the best part — playing with a corgi puppy.

Kendall Jenner stars in in the Tod’s spring 2018 campaign. Tod's

The announcement came Sunday out of Milan, where the brand also showcased its fall menswear collection during Milan Men’s Fashion Week in the city’s beautiful Villa Necchi.

Afterward, a cocktail party took place to toast brand ambassadors Jenner and Bolle, the guests of honor. Scenes from the campaign film were played on screens during the event, which was attended by Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Caroline Daur, Johannes Huebl and Will Peltz.

Kendall Jenner stars in in the Tod’s spring 2018 campaign. Tod's

Jenner had walked in the DSquared2 show earlier on Sunday, as did model pal Bella Hadid. Jenner fans will also remember that she both opened and closed the Tod’s spring ’18 womenswear show, which perhaps hinted at bigger things to come.

The Tod’s label, whose sales for the first nine months of 2017, fell 4.7 percent compared with the same period last year – with revenues in the Americas falling 17 percent – is evidently banking on Jenner’s star power to give it a lift in 2018.