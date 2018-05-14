Kendall Jenner Nails the No-Pants Trend at Cannes & Recycles Her Favorite Pumps

There was a lot of dressing up Sunday night at Cannes for the annual Fashion for Relief charity benefit.

However, while Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and friends paraded floor skimming gowns on the event’s red carpet, Kendall Jenner went to the opposite extreme.

The 22-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for the no-pants trend instead, wearing a cable knit, metallic “sweater dress” by Nicolas Jebran. We say “dress,” but to regular punters, she was basically wearing a sweater, albeit a nice sequinned one.

Jenner teamed her look with nothing else but her favorite Christian Louboutin Uptown pumps in chic black satin. Cinched with a tiny ankle strap, their super low-cut cleavage toe emphasized the overall “naked” effect of the event’s ensemble.

Virgil Abloh and Kendall Jenner attend the Fashion for Relief benefit event at Cannes 2018. CREDIT: REX

She was practically overdressed in comparison to Friday evening’s look though. The model wore the exact same shoes Friday night at a secret Chopard event with a sheer mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier that left even less to the imagination.

We don’t imagine she needs worry too much about excess baggage when she travels but if Kendall Jenner can recycle the same pair of pumps two nights on the trot then the rest of us can definitely take some tips from a pro when it comes to our holiday packing.

Likewise the Cannes 2018 penchant for embracing the “naked trend” in general. The tinier, sheerer and less substantial the outfits, the more of them you can fit in the suitcase. One occasion when less is literally more.