Gucci Pledges $500,000 to March for Our Lives Rally for Gun Control

Alessandro Michele at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

It’s been a week since the massacre that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Some students who survived turned to activism, urging lawmakers to implement stricter gun control measures and raising millions to support their efforts to organize a rally in Washington, D.C., under the banner March for Our Lives. Politicians, celebrities and even victims of other school shootings have joined in on the cause — and so, too, has a major voice in the fashion industry.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele announced his decision to champion the cause, revealing in an exclusive statement to FN’s sister publication, WWD: “I am truly moved by the courage of these students. My love is with them, and it will be next to them on March 24. I am standing with March for Our Lives and the strong young women and men across the United States who are fighting for their generation and those to come.”

The Italian fashion house, which has pledged to donate $500,000 to the gun-control march next month, also announced: “We stand with March for Our Lives and the fearless students across the country who demand that their lives and safety become a priority. We have all been directly or indirectly impacted by these senseless tragedies.”

The millennial-favorite brand had previously taken to social activism through its spring ’18 ad campaign, photographed and directed by Glen Luchford, which was inspired by the 1968 student demonstrations and riots for education reform in Paris.

