Gosha Rubchinskiy has a new mystery project up his sleeve. The Russian designer on Wednesday posted a message on his Instagram account announcing plans to “stop Gosha Rubchinskiy brand as you’ve known it.”

“We will have no more seasonal collections. Instead, something new is coming,” he said.

The designer, who is closely linked to the skateboarding scene, was not available for comment.

At his fall 2018 show last January in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Rubchinskiy hinted at changes ahead and a special collaboration with Adidas to be shown in Moscow prior to Europe’s biggest soccer tournament, the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

“We won’t have a show before the World Cup, and the show in terms of presenting the collection will be happening after the World Cup, but [I have] no idea where. About other collections, I cannot say anything as it is early and we need to decide,” he said at the time.

Rubchinskiy, who is also a photographer and filmmaker, introduced his label in 2008 and presented his first three shows in Moscow. He catapulted on to the men’s wear scene with his edgy shows in Paris, where he showed for four seasons, from June 2014 to January 2016, as a protégé of Comme des Garçons, which produces and distributes his line. Shunning European fashion weeks, his last three collections have been shown in his homeland.

The designer has collaborated with brands including Dr. Martens, Levi’s and Burberry.

Rubchinskiy’s debut scent, Perfect Summer Weekend, produced in collaboration with Comme des Garçons, launched in 2016.