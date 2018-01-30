Gigi and Bella Hadid Cause a Stir After Posing Naked in British Vogue’s Spring Fashion Issue

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Rex Shutterstock

As if one Hadid wasn’t enough, British Vogue enlisted two of modeling’s most in-demand siblings for a Spring Fashion Issue that’s guaranteed to turn heads. For its March 2018 cover, which made its debut on Instagram yesterday, the magazine put Gigi and Bella Hadid front and center to appear in their first-ever dual covers — but it’s a feature of the siblings in the buff that’s making headlines.

Shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Joe McKenna, the sisters also posed in gold chainmail Versace gowns — the same style worn by OG supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell during their reunion at the designer’s much-talked-about spring ‘18 show.

While Gigi fronted Reebok’s #PerfectNever campaign as its brand ambassador, Bella joined the Nike family with a ’70s-style throwback campaign for its classic Cortez sneaker. Bella also graced the cover of Footwear News last November, sharing the spotlight with the sports giant’s limited-edition Air Force 1s.

The issue hits newsstands on February 2.