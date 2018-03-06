FFANY Reveals New Show Venues for June, Embarks on Transformation

This historic New York mansion is one of FFANY's new venues. Courtesy image

Ahead of its 40th anniversary in 2019, FFANY is taking a big step. The show has announced two new venues for its upcoming market, which kicks off June 4. The Warwick Hotel and the historic Academy Mansion will both host FFANY exhibitors for the first time. (The Hilton will not be a FFANY venue for the June show.)

“We look at this as the first step of our FFANY Forward at 40 plan,” said Ron Fromm, president and CEO. “FFANY needs to change to become more digital and consumer-centric.”

The Academy Mansion is located on East 63rd Street, just off Fifth Avenue. “We will be creating elegant showcases within the artistry of this building for an ‘atelier’ experience,” Fromm said. “We have a special opportunity for greater hospitality to facilitate industry gatherings throughout the show.” Birkenstock has already signed on as a key exhibitor planning to show inside the space.

Ron Fromm

Meanwhile, at The Warwick — which is located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue — FFANY will work to create a concentration of showroom floors. “The recent renovations at the hotel and the Warwick spirit of partnership will enable us to provide larger rooms at better prices and with greater opportunities for flexibility on display,” Fromm said.

FFANY plans to announce additional member benefits in the coming months that will strengthen the show experience for both retailers and vendors.

According to Fromm, the two new venues were strategically chosen to be conveniently located near permanent showrooms that are a critical part of the FFANY experience.

“We are mindful of member needs throughout every aspect of the industry,” Fromm said. “As a nonprofit association, we have clear focus — support the strength and the vitality of our members.”



FFANY has also moved to new offices at 47th Street and Fifth Avenue, another key step in its plans.