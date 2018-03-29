These Royal Inspired Shoes Erdem Created for LVMH’s Web Platform Would be Perfect for Meghan Markle

British designer Erdem Moralioglu has collaborated with LVMH website 24 Sèvres on an exclusive capsule collection. He has created nine ready-to-wear pieces and accessories that combine his own aesthetic with an insouciant Parisian twist.

“I took inspiration from my most recent projects: my spring 2018 collection and my work with the Royal Ballet in London,” said Moralioglu. “The result is a selection of pieces that works perfectly for Parisian summer nights.”

Just for the record, the designer’s spring ’18 collection drew inspiration from British royalty and imagined a young Queen Elizabeth II embarking on a secret love affair with jazz music. As for the Royal Ballet, he has created the costumes for Christopher Wheeldon’s “Corybantic Games” which debuted this month at London’s Royal Opera House.

The shoes are the designer’s signature slingbacks recalling Forties and Fifties silhouettes. Featuring a small kitten heel and gathered front straps, they are decorated with faux-pearl and crystal embellished buckles. One comes in a floral print based on a wallpaper motif from Buckingham Palace and both would be perfect for a modern day princess. Meghan Markle are you listening?

LVMH’s retail platform, 24 Sèvres, launched last year with 68 limited edition, Paris-skewed collaborations. This partnership with Erdem marks the start of a series of new initiatives.

“As a retailer in Parisian culture and servicing a global audience, it’s particularly fascinating to us to explore how international brands can interact and play with Parisian style codes and appropriate them in a way that still feels wholly theirs,” 24 Sèvres chief executive Eric Goguey told FN.

“This questioning was, alongside our respect for Erdem’s work, a starting point for this collaboration. The universe of Erdem is so evocative, and so quintessentially British, that we found the idea of translating it to a Parisienne approach to dressing particularly interesting.”

While Moralioglu’s label is a completely independent one and 24 Sèvres doesn’t limit itself to LMVH brands, it’s still an intriguing partnership.

The capsule launches today on 24sevres.com