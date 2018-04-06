Dior to Stage Cruise 2019 Show in Chantilly Stables

Dior is staging its cruise 2019 show closer to home than the last edition, which took place in the Santa Monica Mountains. Scheduled for May 25, the event will take place at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly, near Paris.

A symbol of French prestige and art de vivre, the historic stables — which are the largest in Europe — were constructed in the 18th century for the seventh Prince de Condé, Louis-Henri de Bourbon.

The city of Chantilly has long-standing ties with Dior, from the founding couturier’s first creations to those of his successors, Yves Saint Laurent and Marc Bohan. Various designs for the house over the years have carried or evoked its name and prestige, starting with Christian Dior’s second collection, for fall 1947, which featured an evening dress baptized at Chantilly.

While Dior journeyed to the sweeping Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve in Calabasas, Calif., for the staging of its Cruise 2018 show — marking the first big destination event for artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri — the setting of the house’s next display promises to be more about time travel. And possibly an equestrian theme.