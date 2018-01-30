This Dior Alumnus Has Launched a New Shoe Label

A sneaker from Me.Land fall 2018 Courtesy

Designer Frédéric Robert has shoe credentials in spades: The Dior and Hermes alumnus helped create Lanvin’s first sneaker alongside then-creative director Alber Elbaz.

Having quit his job at Dior in September 2017, Robert is launching his Me.Land men’s brand for fall 2018.

“I want to accompany men all day long,” he said of the contrast bib derbies and sneakers, done in an array of materials, colors and treatments, including a jazzy metallic goatskin. “The more it ages the better it will look,” he noted of the foiled leather.

Robert decided to go it alone because he was keen to express his own values, tapping into a gap in the market between formal wear and sports wear. “There is a space where you can have comfort and a clean look with great materials and colors,” he said.

Me.Land fall 2018 derby Courtesy

As for the brand name, Me.Land, “I feel that we are in an ego area,” he explained. “I believe that shoes should be amazing and add something to your silhouette.” The profusion of colors and finishes on offer means that everyone can find a variation that suits their personality. Robert’s sneakers are dubbed ‘Meakers’ while the derbies are affectionately known as ‘Landers.’

Robert also believes in lightness and comfort, hence the natural rubber soles. “You hardly feel you’re wearing them,” he said. They are crafted in a tiny factory in Italy and designed in Paris in his Monmartre studio.

His target market? “Good boys with rebel hearts who’ll wear the sneakers with suits and the derbies with jeans,” the designer pronounced. “That‘s who I want to talk to.”

