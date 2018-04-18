How the “Chinese Hermès” Is Reaching an Instagram Audience When the App Is Banned in China

It is for good reason that Shang Xia is dubbed the “Chinese Hermès.” It is 80 percent owned by the French luxury house.

Founder Jiang Qionger launched the brand in 2008. She was working in visual merchandising for Hermès when she happened to sit next to former house executive Patrick Thomas at dinner. She shared her dream for making Chinese culture cool again. As it turned out he had a similar agenda for building a new luxury brand and the rest is history.

FN caught up with the CEO and artistic director in last week Paris. Her idea for the label was to translate China’s rich heritage into contemporary design, she said. “My young friends don’t feel connected as everything feels too old,” she said of a mindset that stems from the Cultural Revolution which basically declared history the enemy of progress.

“We need to reconnect so history continues,” she said. “If we don’t it will be too late so this was the right moment to start. Shang Xia was born with that mission.” Shang Xia means “above and under” or “past and present.” The challenge, however, was to make it relevant while steering clear of pastiche: her collections feature cultural nods and artisanal techniques applied to contemporary silhouettes.

Boots and flat slippers are woven from strips of leather recalling bamboo. “The slippers were inspired by traditional Chinese embroidered shoes,” she said, “but those are not practical in the rain so we translated them into leather and made them really comfortable.”

Equestrian style boots draw inspiration from those worn by Mongolian nomads. Her opulent take on the nomadic felting technique? A seam-free coat done in felted cashmere. Brightly colored silk scarves feature patterns inspired by ancient murals while ceramic jewelry looks to porcelain, another integral part of China’s artistic heritage.

Bags were a more recent addition to the lineup. “It took me five years to develop my first bag,” she said. “Why? Because we had Hermes for parents so I didn’t want people to compare us.”

The shape of her Lan Yue signature sac is inspired by the traditional Chinese bamboo basket. “It’s the first in the world to have three curves,” she said. “It was very difficult technically.” It is also designed to be carried on the wrist – another nod to Chinese cultural diktats.

The bag is eminently Instagrammable. Ironically, Instagram is banned in China so the brand’s account is operated from Hermès HQ in Europe.

Qionger is the daughter of Chinese architect Xing Tonghe, the man behind the Shanghai Museum. “He is too famous for me to have done the same thing (ie. studied architecture) so I studied interior and textile design,” she laughed.

In addition to revitalizing China’s heritage, she is also helping to future proof it. She’s spent the last 10 years travelling all around the country sourcing workshops, materials and know-how.

The challenge was a lack of infrastructure, she said. “Discovery is only one step. The artisans did not have any management so we had to help them with scale and quality control.” Shang Xia now works with over 40 small workshops and is developing its own craftsmanship supply chain.

As for the partnership with Hermès, it has a nice synchronicity.

While the carré or silk scarf may indeed be synonymous with the French marque and a watchword for Parisian chic, silk first arrived in Europe via the eponymous Silk Road, the ancient trade route between Asia and the west. Similarly it is China (the clue is in the name) where Sèvres porcelain has its origins. Shang Xia has three stores in China plus a boutique on Paris’ rue de Sèvres, a stone’s throw from Hermès’ Left Bank flagship.

