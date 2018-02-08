Charlotte Olympia’s 10th Anniversary Shoe Collection Includes Ice Cream, Birds & Lobster

It’s been a decade since Charlotte Dellal launched her whimsical footwear label Charlotte Olympia, and she’s marking the occasion with a special anniversary limited-edition collection featuring its 10 most memorable shoes and bags.

“It was a hard task for me to choose,” said the designer, laughing. “So I got help from people who support the brand. It was all decided through an online vote.”

Of the five collectible shoes making a comeback, Elsa, the surrealist lobster sandal from spring ’14, is a personal favorite of Dellal’s.

“It reflects our design aesthetic and philosophy,” she said. “Classic silhouettes are always a starting point. Here we transformed a traditional T-bar into something special and playful, executed using beautiful embroidery techniques.”

Other hits include the jaunty Birds of Paradise style — complete with miniature toucan inside its caged heel — the curvaceous, deco-style Atlantis and the humorous I Scream! platform, which is fashioned to resemble an ice cream sundae right down to its cornet-shaped heel. There is also a green peep-toe shoe boot, named Eve, laser-cut to resemble the leaves and foliage of the Garden of Eden.

Bags in the mix include a clutch called Mini Bar that is a tiny replica of a deco bar plus another in the shape of a camera, aptly named Flashback.

Each product in the capsule collection features a 10-year anniversary plaque and comes in a specially designed box. Dubbed the #Purrrfect10, a reference to Dellal’s love of leopard print and her signature kitty pumps, the collection will be available at Charlotteolympia.com and retail stores for a limited-edition run.

Click through to see every bag and shoe in Charlotte Olympia’s Purrrfect 10 collection.

