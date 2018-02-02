Bruno Frisoni Courtesy Image

Bruno Frisoni is leaving Roger Vivier. The French house has just announced that the fall ’18 collection will be the creative director’s last. The decision is by mutual agreement, says the brand, and comes at the term of their current contract. Frisoni has been Roger Vivier’s creative director for 16 years.

Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of Tod’s commented in a statement: “I would like to thank Bruno on my behalf and on behalf of all the people who work for Roger Vivier, for the work which has been done during all these years and I wish Bruno a future filled with new opportunities and success.”

Of his tenure, Frisoni said: “These 16 years dedicated to reviving Roger Vivier represent a fascinating and exceptional experience. I thank Mr. Diego Della Valle for his trust, Ines [house muse de la Fressange], an inspiration and a friend forever and of course the talented teams and collaborators who allowed me to bring the brand where it is today. An extraordinary adventure.”

FN contacted the brand asking if a successor had been appointed or if there was a timeline in place to do so. However, the spokesperson replied that “for the moment, we don’t have any other news to share,” though confirmed that Frisoni will still present the fall ’18 collection in Paris on Feb. 27 during Paris Fashion Week.

Frisoni will be missed both for his undoubted design talent but also for his humor. At the spring ’18 presentation, he picked up one of his new Choc heels and proceeded to pretend it was a telephone on which he was speaking to the brand’s founder, Roger Vivier. “Hi Roger, how are you?” he asked. What do you think of the new Choc?” No doubt he would have approved.