See What Happened When Acne Studios Had a Child Cut up & Remake its Sneakers

Some people think that fashion designing is childsplay and it looks as if Acne Studios agrees. Today, the Swedish label is launching its spring 2018 sneaker range with a little help from Tage Johansson, the 11-year-old son of creative director Jonny Johansson.

His father let him loose on his label’s spring 2018 sneaker collection armed with a pair of scissors and a glue gun and Tage experimented with his dad’s designs to create his own innovative versions of the shoes. The results are documented in a short film. Design does run in the Johansson family after all and Tage’s deconstructive approach owes a little something to Martin Margiela, no?

“It was really fun cutting up the sneakers, and almost as fun putting them back together,” said Tage. “My designs are cool – better than dad’s originals.”

“This is what Tage usually does to my designs. He is never completely happy with them. He always finds a way to make them his own,” said Jonny Johansson. For fall 2018, Johansson recruited a whole team of children as brand consultants and factored their drawings of stars and rockets into some of his knits.

Acne Studios mens fall 2018 CREDIT: REX

As ever, sneakers are a key offering for Acne Studios, with seasonal editions and classics. For Spring 2018 the label has launched updated styles and colorways including exaggerated flatform soles, collaged sneaker boots, chunky Nineties style dad shoes, knitted sock sneakers, vintage inspired classics and even options with Velcro fastenings – perfect for those who haven’t quite mastered the art of tying their shoe-laces.

Acne Studios spring 2018 sneaker CREDIT: Acne Studios