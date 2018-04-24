Acne Studios’ Archive Sale Is Open Now for 48 Hours Only — And It’s Up to 75 Percent Off

From lost love to that storied big fish, “the one that got away” is a universal source of regret to which we can all relate. Buyers’ remorse doesn’t even come close.

However, all is not lost, and from time to time, those nice people at Acne Studios give us a second chance. Fashion insiders might already know this, but now it’s time to let everyone in on the secret.

Acne Studios Mika Stone bejeweled Oxford CREDIT: Courtesy

AcneArchive is the online counterpart to Acne Studios’ brick-and-mortar Acne Archive stores. It opens its virtual doors for a short window of time to select geographic regions during distinct periods throughout the year. For example, October 2016 was the first time the sale was open to U.S. customers, and in May last year, it was available to Canadian customers.

As of today, until Thursday at 10 a.m., Acne Archive is open once more — this time exclusively for U.S. customers. The 48-hour online pop-up shop features a limited run of handpicked Acne Studios classics, showpieces and exclusive items from previous collections. Here’s the best part: All are retailing at a discount of up to 75 percent.

Acne Studios Batilda sock boot CREDIT: Courtesy

So what’s available? Our favorite pieces include the tan Suede Jensen Chelsea boot (pre-fall ’17), the step-down Mika Stone bejeweled oxford (spring 2017), the Batilda black sock boot (resort 2017) and the chunky Kenia Bi-Color heeled loafer (pre-fall ’16).

Sometimes it pays to be late to the party.