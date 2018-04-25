Prada x Mr Porter Give Old-School Bowling Menswear a Modern Makeover

Who would’ve thought bowling and fashion could go hand in hand?

Enter Prada’s latest venture — its first menswear capsule with online retailer Mr Porter, which has previously collaborated with luxury designer brands Balenciaga and Gucci.

The collection boasts a 32-piece line of footwear and apparel that takes cues from bowling culture in the ’50s and ’80s. It debuted today exclusively on Mr Porter and ranges in price from $370 to $3,490.

The partnership with the Milanese powerhouse has yielded a mix of wardrobe staples and statement pieces that aren’t made for just the bowling alley.

Prada x Mr Porter Cloudbust Mesh, Rubber and Leather Sneakers. CREDIT: MrPorter.com

Inspired by retro themes, the line introduces camp-collar shirts in gingham and Hawaiian prints, a striped cardigan and mohair blazer, knitted polo shirts, a satin blouson jacket and twill trousers. For footwear, the offerings span from derby shoes and leather loafers to cap-toe sneakers and a nostalgia-inducing pair of color-blocked sneakers.

Coinciding with the capsule, the e-tailer also released a campaign to be accompanied by a bowling event in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday in celebration of the launch.

