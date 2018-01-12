These Are the Most Luxurious Shoes of Pitti Uomo

View Slideshow Fratelli Rossetti loafer Courtesy

Staged in Florence, Italy’s capital of culture, menswear salon Pitti Uomo is as renowned for its big-name exhibitors as it is for the exhibitionists it attracts. The showground itself is famous for its flamboyant fashionistas (aka the Pitti Peacocks), who flock to ancient Roman citadel, the Fortezza, in droves to see and be seen.

There’s nothing a Peacock likes better than a luxurious shoe, and for fall 2018, there were luxurious shoes aplenty.

Step forward, Louis Leeman. This season, there was an ’80s glam rock vibe at play in the collection. Cuban heeled boots said, “I’m with the band,” as did dress slippers and svelte laceups embellished with tiny microdot studs, but much more loudly. The pièce de résistance? Swarovski slippers so dazzling, they practically called for sunglasses. Each pair features 3,500 crystals.

Louis Leeman Courtesy

Fratelli Rossetti fêted its return to Pitti Uomo after a six-year hiatus with a brand-new and infinitely extravagant version of its iconic Brera loafer, which came embellished with sumptuous satin detailing on tassels, piping and insoles in a variety of hues. The leather itself was hand-painted with color removed and reapplied for an intense patina.

As for Pollini, the label has launched new sneakers for fall in a blend of calf or nappa leathers with corduroy velvets in jewel-colored shades. Featuring the label’s logo in rubberized 3-D and a hint of gray lurex, such was their charm they could even convert a hardened sneakerphobe with their sports luxe vibes.

Pollini fall 2018. Courtesy

