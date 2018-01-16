Meet the Stylish Men Behind the Brands at Pitti Uomo

The men behind the footwear brand's at Pitti Uomo. From left: Andrew Lister of Purple PR, Antonello Benati of Manebí, Nicola Rossi of Gianvito Rossi, Marco Bambi of Louis Leeman and Archie Hewitt of Duke & Dexter. Jason Jean

With men’s fashion month well underway (Paris fashion week starts tomorrow), there’s a fresh crop of street-style images, especially from last week’s Pitti Uomo. The bi-annual menswear trade is notorious for its “Pitti Peacocks” — handsome and impeccably dressed men (and some women) who hang out near the show venue at Florence’s Fortezza da Basso.

FN wrangled a handful of these stylish men (in their natural Pitti Uomo habitat, which often includes a half-wall that the show’s peacocks use as a perch) to shoot some of the latest footwear making its debut at the show. Modeling the kicks are the men behind the brands — executives, founders, publicists and even family members who best embody the spirit of the shoe designs. Scroll down to see how each guy shows off some shoe sprezzatura.

Marco Bambi – PR/Events Manager, Louis Leeman

Marco Bambi of Louis Leeman at Pitti Uomo. Jason Jean

The special events coordinator of Louis Leeman donned a pair of studded slippers in calf leather, new for fall 2018, which the brand showed at Pitti last week.

Tim Little – Owner and Creative Director, Grenson

Grenson’s Tim Little at Pitti Uomo. Jason Jean

Grenson creative director Tim Little wore his Leo derby shoe in dark brown hand-painted calf leather, a new style for fall ’18.

Andrew Lister – Senior Vice President, Purple PR

Andrew Lister of Purple PR wearing Harrys of London at Pitti Uomo. Jason Jean

The Purple PR vice president wore the Bolt sneaker from Harrys of London — one of his clients — along with a pair of red socks from the London Sock Company.

Archie Hewitt – CEO and Founder, Duke & Dexter

Archie Hewitt of Duke & Dexter wearing the brand’s Blake boot at Pitti Uomo. Jason Jean

One of FN’s Emerging Talent brands of 2017, Duke & Dexter is known for its luxe loafers and sleek Chelsea boots — including the Blake style in Northampton suede, which CEO and founder Archie Hewitt wore.

Antonello Benati – Founder, Manebí

Antonello Benati, founder of Manebí espadrilles, wearing a suede version at Pitti Uomo. Jason Jean

Benati specializes in espadrilles, which are entirely hand made and their jute rope soles are hand stitched by expert artisans in the region of La Rioja, Spain. He’s wearing a new version made of soft calf suede in a light taupe hue.

Nicola Rossi – Son of Gianvito Rossi

Nicola Rossi wearing a pair of Gianvito Rossi leather low-top sneakers outside the Pitti Uomo show. Jason Jean

The son of shoe designer Gianvito Rossi (FN’s 2o17 Designer of the Year) helps the family business in marketing and merchandising. “My trend prediction? Sneakers — but keep it simple,” says Rossi, who was wearing a pair of Gianvito Rossi (of course!) black leather low-top sneakers with white soles.