Meet the Stylish Men Behind the Brands at Pitti Uomo

With men’s fashion month well underway (Paris fashion week starts tomorrow), there’s a fresh crop of street-style images, especially from last week’s Pitti Uomo. The bi-annual menswear trade is notorious for its “Pitti Peacocks” — handsome and impeccably dressed men (and some women) who hang out near the show venue at Florence’s Fortezza da Basso.
FN wrangled a handful of these stylish men (in their natural Pitti Uomo habitat, which often includes a half-wall that the show’s peacocks use as a perch) to shoot some of the latest footwear making its debut at the show. Modeling the kicks are the men behind the brands — executives, founders, publicists and even family members who best embody the spirit of the shoe designs. Scroll down to see how each guy shows off some shoe sprezzatura.
Marco Bambi – PR/Events Manager, Louis Leeman
The special events coordinator of Louis Leeman donned a pair of studded slippers in calf leather, new for fall 2018, which the brand showed at Pitti last week.
Tim Little – Owner and Creative Director, Grenson
Grenson creative director Tim Little wore his Leo derby shoe in dark brown hand-painted calf leather, a new style for fall ’18.
Andrew Lister – Senior Vice President, Purple PR
The Purple PR vice president wore the Bolt sneaker from Harrys of London — one of his clients — along with a pair of red socks from the London Sock Company.
Archie Hewitt – CEO and Founder, Duke & Dexter
One of FN’s Emerging Talent brands of 2017, Duke & Dexter is known for its luxe loafers and sleek Chelsea boots — including the Blake style in Northampton suede, which CEO and founder Archie Hewitt wore.
Antonello Benati – Founder, Manebí
Benati specializes in espadrilles, which are entirely hand made and their jute rope soles are hand stitched by expert artisans in the region of La Rioja, Spain. He’s wearing a new version made of soft calf suede in a light taupe hue.
Nicola Rossi – Son of Gianvito Rossi
The son of shoe designer Gianvito Rossi (FN’s 2o17 Designer of the Year) helps the family business in marketing and merchandising. “My trend prediction? Sneakers — but keep it simple,” says Rossi, who was wearing a pair of Gianvito Rossi (of course!) black leather low-top sneakers with white soles.