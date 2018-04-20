Modern Gentlemen Will Love These Casual Shoes By Two Legacy American Brands

Just in time for the warmer months, two legacy brands have come together to design shoe essentials for the modern gentleman: casual outdoor shoe brand G.H. Bass & Co. and Southern-inspired menswear brand Haspel — the latter marking its official footwear debut with the release of this limited-edition capsule.

Blending Bass’ Maine roots and Haspel’s New Orleans origin, the collaboration features a lace-up leather buck, navy driver, white low-top sneaker, moc-stitched boat shoe and the classic Weejun penny loafer — all equipped with Bass’ signature silhouettes and Haspel’s seersucker references.

G.H. Bass & Co. x Haspel Davenport Sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

Together, the heritage brands have a combined age of nearly 250 years; however, the summer capsule is the first time family-owned Haspel has ventured into shoemaking.

“I’ve wanted to do footwear for a very long time,” CEO, president and fourth-generation owner Laurie Haspel told FN at the capsule’s launch party last night. “We were looking for the right opportunity, and G.H. Bass was so nice and generous. Our backgrounds are so much alike; their classic styles are what I’ve always pictured as being a great introduction to the footwear world for us, and it just made perfect sense.”

G.H. Bass & Co. x Haspel Brooks Weejuns. CREDIT: Courtesy

In a statement, G.H. Bass creative director Amie Freedland added: “It’s an ideal partnership of two brands whose shared values — consistent quality and timeless design — have resulted in generations of customers whose loyalty has never wavered.”

The collection is available today, with prices ranging from $99 to $155.

