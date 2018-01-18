Should the White Sneaker Trend Live On? Valentino Thinks So

View Slideshow Models present creations from Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino during the Paris Fashion Week in January. Blumber/EPA-EFE/Rex Shutterstock

For anyone claiming that the white sneaker trend is coming to a close, today’s Valentino men’s fall ’18 show proved them wrong.

The actual clothing was a familiar formula of the brand’s smart (and smartly embellished) outerwear, tailored trousers (some now done in bright yellow and turquoise) and sporty elements like puffer jackets, technical half-zip tops and track pants. But amid that variety, the footwear stayed the same. Aside from a pair of sparkly black low-tops and another style in silver leather, it was all about the white sneaker.

Bright whites at the Valentino fall ’18 show.

Many were done in a complete whiteout of soles and uppers, with crisp white laces and shapes that were unapologetically dadlike (or reminiscent of the commuter-friendly Reebok high-tops of the 1980s “Working Girl”). A few were lightly splattered with black paint and accented with a thin black lace, but the effect was still white and bright.

Bright white sneakers at Valentino men’s fall ’18.

The brand has been skewing more sporty as of late in both the men’s and women’s collections (with tracksuits shown prominently on spring ’18 and resort runways), a trait that is also apparent with the launch of its VLTN pop-up retail project late last year. Before showing the fall ’18 men’s collection in Paris, Valentino brought the special installation to Florence’s Pitti Uomo show last week to showcase a variety of sports-inspired accessories, like basketballs, VLTN-branded shoelaces and even a gymnastics pommel horse.

Though the latest men’s sneakers available for sale on Valentino’s site are super-colorful, the return to a clean white sneak calls to mind the simplicity of its wildly popular single-stripe, open low-top sneaker, which the brand continues to carry over through seasons.

