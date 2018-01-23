The Best Men’s Shoes From Paris: Off White x Air Jordan 1, Louis Vuitton & More

View Slideshow Louis Vuitton fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

Footwear designers at Paris Men’s Fashion Week pulled out all the stops for fall 2018.

In one of the first shows last Wednesday, Virgil Abloh dubbed his Off-White collection ‘Business Casual.’ These two words basically summed up the week’s footwear theme.

For his own part, he debuted the next installment of his Nike Ten collaboration: Air Jordan 1s in all white — their logo laces emblazoned with the word ‘Shoelaces.’ He tagged the soles with the word ‘Paris’ as a tribute to the City of Light.

Off-White Air Jordans. Courtesy

Winter whites also made a statement at Valentino and at Alexander McQueen. At Balmain, Olivier Rousteing debuted sneakers for fall, augmenting his army’s repertoire with a more casual vibe. The high-tops were teamed with shiny pants that were tucked in and came cinched at the ankle with Velcro fastenings.

Balmain fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Christian Louboutin got in on the action via a collaboration with Icosae. The luxury French streetwear label showcased two white Louboutin styles: a low-top and a high-top with red detailing on the heels and side panels — the same hue as Louboutin’s famous red undersoles.

Icosae x Louboutin Rex Shutterstock

Dior Homme’s Kris van Assche teamed roomy suits with baseball boots and brogues came with a tattoo motif that was laser printed onto the leather. For his Louis Vuitton swansong, Kim Jones offered up fantastic hybrid hiker boots — their embroidered uppers mixed with luxurious python skin glazed in a futuristic titanium.

Louis Vuitton fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

With all things ’90s taking center stage, it was only a matter of time before Swear London had its turn in the spotlight. At Vetements, Demna Gvasalia stepped up to the mark with a supersized collaboration emblazoned with the Vetements logo and finished with reflective accents.

Vetements fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Finally at Y-3, four new Adidas / Yohji Yamamoto styles debuted. They were done in monochrome in Adidas’ proprietary Carbon 4D fabrication. However, it was the Gen-Z yellow versions that drew the most attention. They matched the yellow beanie hats that served as invitations to the show.

Y-3 fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

For more of the best shoes from Paris Men’s Fashion Week, check out the gallery.